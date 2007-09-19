Princess Mary delights New York children with a visit

hellomagazineWeb
The Aussie-born royal delights the young pupils at a New York nursery as she joins them for a story-telling session
In town with her handsome husband Prince Frederik, Mary, elegant as always, was clearly revelling being in one of the world's most exciting cities
19 SEPTEMBER 2007
One New York nursery was abuzz with excitement this week as its young pupils received a special royal visit. Denmark's Tasmania-born Princess Mary was surrounded by a group of excited little girls - who'd all been transformed into mini princesses, complete with colourful tutus and tiaras, in her honour - during the visit to a Downtown play centre co-owned by an Aussie ex-pat.
The pretty mum-of-two, who's in the Big Apple on an official visit with husband Prince Frederik, quickly got into the spirit of things joining in a storytelling session and ensuring the children's wrapt attention with a series of expressive faces.
During her visit the princess, whose five-month-old daughter Isabella is with her in the US while the couple's son Christian stays home to continue nursery school, was asked by reporters whether she wants more children of her own. Answering in Danish, the 33-year-old replied that she did, but refused to be drawn on exactly how many.
