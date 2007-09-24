Rosemary admission from Charles as he opens cannabis plot

Prince Charles gave a lighthearted insight into the extent of his wife Camilla's influence on their household arrangements during a solo engagement in the north of England at the weekend.



The remark came as the Prince was being shown around Northumberland's Alnwick Garden - established by the Duchess of Northumberland and the most ambitious new garden created in the UK since WWII. Informed that the presence of rosemary means the woman is in charge of the household, Charles quickly quipped: "I have lots of it in my garden."



The Prince had been invited to inaugurate the second phase of a restoration project on the garden, which includes a section where dangerous and illegal plants are grown under Home Office license.



The heir to the throne listened intently as one of the guides filled him in on Alnwick's cannabis plants and drug issues, before moving on to inspect the world's largest tree house and a unique water sculpture.