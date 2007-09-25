Charles takes trip down memory lane with grandad's motor

hellomagazineWeb
The Prince was apparently fascinated to catch up on his forebear's old runabout, which has been kept in storage for over 40 years by an Aberdeenshire local
He and Camilla are currently in Scotland fulfilling official duties. During their trip the couple helped inaugurate the new premises of one of the UK's last independent department stores
25 SEPTEMBER 2007
There was a link to his family's past in store for Prince Charles when he made a rather remarkable discovery in Scotland this week. As he visited a garage in Ballater, Aberdeenshire, the heir to the throne was shown an ancient Land Rover which belonged to his late grandfather, King George VI.
Charles - in the town to visit local businesses with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall - closely inspected the vehicle, which has been sitting in the garage for the last 40 years. It was used by King George during the monarch's stays at nearby Balmoral Castle.
"The Prince was very interested in it," says garage owner Robert Pringle, who bought the car in 1966. "He was delighted."
Though the Land Rover has fallen into disrepair since its royal transport heyday, Robert aims to restore it to its former glory. "We are planning to do it up," he reveals. "It is a beautiful car and it still runs well."
