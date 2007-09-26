Sophie adapts her wardrobe to allow for new curves

hellomagazineWeb
The expectant royal came up with an easy way of adapting a smart double-breasted jacket to accommodate her five-month baby bump - simply leaving a button undone
Sophie was in Nottinghamshire to open a new £2.5 million accommodation block for girl boarders at Woking College. To mark the inauguration of the new facility she got to work helping plant a tree in the school's grounds
26 SEPTEMBER 2007
As her tummy continues to grow the Countess of Wessex is determined to get the most out of her pre-pregnancy wardrobe it seems. The practical royal, who is expecting her second child in December, easily adapted a smart double-breasted jacket to accommodate her new curves – by simply leaving a button undone.
Sophie, 42, was in Nottinghamshire to inaugurate a new £2.5 million accommodation block for girls at Woking College boarding school. To mark the occasion the royal mum, who already has a daughter, Louise, with her husband Prince Edward, helped plant a tree in the school grounds.
With the date of the new arrival approaching, Sophie shows no sign of slowing down, and intends to continue with her official engagements for as long as she can. "She is not putting up her feet," says her spokesperson. "She is feeling absolutely great and is completely over the moon about the baby."
