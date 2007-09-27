hellomagazineWeb
The elegant mum of four received a warm reception from young pupils at the Jordanian primary school she proposes to help renovate
The school is just one of four the queen wants to 'adopt' and bring up to scratch
27 SEPTEMBER 2007
It's not every day you get to show your homework to royalty, but the children at one Jordan primary school had the chance to do just that when Queen Rania dropped by for a surprise visit. And the pupils were clearly delighted by the presence of the mum-of-four, chatting excitedly away to her as she joined them at their desks.
The 351-child school in Sweileh, just outside the Jordanian capital of Amman, has been selected by Rania - along with three others she's visited recently - to undergo a major refurbishment.
Thirty-seven-year-old Rania, who's long been an advocate of improving the quality of education for her country's 1.6 million school children, is clearly passionate about the new project. "Having a more conductive studying environment is the right of every child, and it is our responsibility to provide that environment," she insists.
