The fabulous collection belonged to American divorcee turned Duchess of Windsor Wallis Simpson, for whom King Edward VIII famously gave up his throne in 1937
Photo: © Getty Images
A highlight of the collection is the Duchess' much-loved Noir et Blanc pearl and diamond earclips, by New York jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels
27 SEPTEMBER 2007
Bidders will have a chance to take home a piece of royal history next month when jewels once belonging to the Duchess of Windsor are auctioned in London. The collection's current owner, Kelly Klein - former wife of American designer Calvin Klein - is hoping the jewellery will fetch up to £1.5 million.
Highlights of the collection - which the designer bought for £100,000 as a gift to his wife during their 20-year marriage - include a pearl pendant necklace and a pair of Noir et Blanc pearl earrings.
Other top lots among the items bought for Wallis by a besotted King Edward VIII, who renounced his throne in order to marry the American divorcee, include a single-strand, pearl-and-diamond necklace.
One item which photographer Kelly, 50, will not be parting with, however, is a diamond band with the word "Eternity" inscribed inside. The ring apparently has special significance for her because of its association with her erstwhile husband's famous fragrance. "Calvin bought it all for Kelly before the launch of the Calvin Klein Eternity perfume," says an insider.
