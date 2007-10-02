Princess Mary presents fellow Aussies with student award

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The Australia-born princess presented Phoebe Downing and fellow Tasmanian Sam Christensen with their scholarships to the University of Copenhagen
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Mary, who received a bouquet as she arrived (above), was bestowing the Crown Princess Mary scholarship - an award set up in her honour by the university when she married the Danish crown prince
Photo: © Rex
2 OCTOBER 2007
There was a reminder of home for Crown Princess Mary this week as she met up with two Australian exchange students in the Danish capital.
The pretty royal was presenting a scholarship to Sam Christensen - from the princess' native Tasmania - and Phoebe Downing, both of whom had applied to study at the University of Copenhagen.
The award - entitled The Crown Princess Mary Scholarship - was set up by the university as a wedding present to Mary and Crown Prince Frederik.
Now in its third year, it provides financial assistance to students from partner universities in Australia. Successful applicants receive the equivalent of £950 towards their living costs while studying.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.