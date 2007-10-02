Royalty and statesmen

The Australia-born princess presented Phoebe Downing and fellow Tasmanian Sam Christensen with their scholarships to the University of Copenhagen
Mary, who received a bouquet as she arrived (above), was bestowing the Crown Princess Mary scholarship - an award set up in her honour by the university when she married the Danish crown prince
Princess Mary presents fellow Aussies with student award

2 OCTOBER 2007

There was a reminder of home for Crown Princess Mary this week as she met up with two Australian exchange students in the Danish capital.

The pretty royal was presenting a scholarship to Sam Christensen - from the princess' native Tasmania - and Phoebe Downing, both of whom had applied to study at the University of Copenhagen.

The award - entitled The Crown Princess Mary Scholarship - was set up by the university as a wedding present to Mary and Crown Prince Frederik.

Now in its third year, it provides financial assistance to students from partner universities in Australia. Successful applicants receive the equivalent of £950 towards their living costs while studying.

