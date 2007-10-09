Japan's Princess Aiko makes parents proud at school event

hellomagazineWeb
Video camera in hand, her proud dad Crown Prince Naruhito captured the moment, while mum Masako also seemed to be enjoying every minute of the display
The princess, smart in her gym kit and fun pointy hat, enthusiastically took part in a special dance with her school friends
9 OCTOBER 2007
Like any five-year-old Princess Aiko of Japan was eager to show off her latest accomplishments to her parents during her school’s sports event in Tokyo recently. And she clearly made her parents, Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako, very proud as she performed alongside her fellow students.
The heir to the Japanese throne and his wife looked on with delight as their daughter, who wore a floral-patterned pointy hat and smart navy and white gym kit, enthusiastically took part in a performance entitled Kobito-san staged by the Gakushuin Kindergarten’s senior pupils. Fun-loving Aiko, who seems to have shot up recently, laughed and smiled as she skipped and danced with her friends to a song.
Keen to capture the precious childhood moment, the royal couple recorded Aiko’s achievements on video, as well as taking photos from their front row seat among the other families. During the day the sporty princess – who loves to watch sumo wrestling – also joined in a tug-of-war and relay race.
