Hands-on Rania turns painter during her schools crusade

9 OCTOBER 2007



When Jordan's Queen Rania made a surprise visit to a local primary school and found the buildings in a state of severe disrepair she didn't just indulge in a lot of hand-wringing. The practical royal got on the phone to raise funds for the renovation and returned two weeks later to oversee construction work and lend a hand in getting things underway.



On Monday she made good on her promise to the children of Khawla Bint Tha’laba college. Paint-brush in hand and with her sleeves rolled up, the VIP guest got stuck in helping parents, teachers and students in decorating classrooms.



"I hope the way you have all come together can serve as an example for others in Jordan," she told them after inspecting new window fixtures and electrical installations.



The school is one of four the stunning queen has 'adopted' as part of a wider commitment to education in the Middle Eastern country. An outspoken advocate of better opportunities for Jordan's 1.6 million school-aged children, Rania has also founded an award scheme honouring the most distinguished teachers.