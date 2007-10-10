hellomagazineWeb
The new arrival is the Duchess' first grandchild. She'll become a grandmother for the second time in January when her daughter Laura is due to give birth
Tom and Sara, who married in September 2005, are celebrating becoming parents to daughter Lola
10 OCTOBER 2007
She might have been given all manner of titles since her marriage to Prince Charles, but perhaps the one the Duchess of Cornwall most cherishes is that of 'grandmother', a title she received on Tuesday night. Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles, a food writer, and his wife Sara Buys, a fashion journalist for a glossy magazine, welcomed a baby girl just after 5pm at Queen Charlotte's Hospital in west London.
The couple have picked out the name Lola - popular with celebrity parents such as Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen - for their daughter. "The Duchess is absolutely thrilled," said a Clarence House spokeswoman. Tom, 32, had previously revealed his mother's excitement at becoming a granny, saying, "Mummy is absolutely over the moon at the prospect".
Little Lola Parker Bowles, who has the future king of England as her step-grandfather, will soon be joined by another new arrival as Camilla's daughter, Laura Lopes, is set to give birth in January next year
