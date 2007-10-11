Camilla's new granddaughter makes first public appearance

hellomagazineWeb
Proud parents Tom and Sara left Queen Charlotte's Hospital in West London with Lola on Wednesday afternoon
Photo: © Rex
Wrapped up in a white knitted blanket, the little girl slept soundly throughout her first public appearance
Photo: © Rex
11 OCTOBER 2007
After the Palace announced the Duchess of Cornwall had become a grandmother for the first time, royal watchers waited eagerly for a glimpse of the new arrival. And they were rewarded on Wednesday afternoon when little Lola Parker Bowles was taken home by her parents.
Carrying the newborn in a car seat, Camilla's 32-year-old son Tom Parker Bowles looked every inch the proud father as he left Queen Charlotte's Hospital in West London. Beside him was his wife Sara - her handbag bulging with baby essentials - who gave birth just the day before, shortly after 5pm.
Wrapped up in a white knitted blanket, Lola - who has the future king of England as her step-grandfather - slept soundly through her first public outing as she was carried to the car.
