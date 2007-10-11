Prince Albert takes Sharon for a fairytale twirl in Monaco

Dazzling in a princess-style gown, silver screen siren Sharon Stone hit the dance floor at a gala dinner in Monaco with her very own prince after the principality's ruler, Prince Albert, gallantly rose to the occasion and took her for a twirl in front of a crowd of illustrious guests.



The Basic Instinct beauty was in town to attend the inauguration of a new International Cinema Verite festival in Monte Carlo, and had earlier been a guest at the opening ceremony for the event, which focuses on humanitarian and socially-conscious film-making. She'd also attended a screening of Leonardo DiCaprio-produced film The 11th Hour, before glamming up for the evening festivities where she was seated next to the prince at dinner.



Albert's sister Princess Caroline of Hanover, who is patron of the new festival, made an equally sophisticated sartorial effort, opting for a slinky midnight blue number. Other dignitaries included Prince Carlo of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, a descendant of the dynasty which reined over Southern Italy from 1734 to 1861, and his elegant wife Camilla.