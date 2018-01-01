Prince Charles to the rescue as biker crashes down bank

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The heir to the throne, who's on holiday in Scotland, rushed to the aid of a motorcyclist in distress after the man skidded off the road on his Kawasaki
Photo: © PA
Click on photo to enlarge
16 OCTOBER 2007
The Prince of Wales became a knight in shining armour on Sunday to help rescue a motorcyclist involved in a crash on a mountain road.
The Prince was driving near his Scottish holiday retreat in Balmoral when he saw salesman Hugh Simpson go skidding off the road in front of him.
Hugh, from Crieff, in Perthshire, then plunged down a steep bank and landed just feet from the River Clunie, shattering a wrist and breaking a foot in the accident.
Charles, who was driving alone in his Land Rover Discovery, immediately pulled over and called on his bodyguards, who are trained in first-aid and were following, to help.
Afterwards, the 52-year-old was full of praise for Charles and his men, who were able to give medical assistance and placed a neck brace from their kit around him.
"I can't thank Prince Charles and his bodyguards enough," he said.
The accident happened near to Charles' Birkhall residence on the Balmoral estate, where he's been holidaying with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.