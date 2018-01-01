Rugby mascot Harry puts sport before romance

18 OCTOBER 2007



Prince Harry missed girlfriend Chelsy Davy's 22nd birthday last weekend to be in Paris for England’s victory over France in the Rugby World Cup. And it looks like his passion for the sport will be keeping her from him again this weekend.



The 23-year-old, who the rugby team refer to as their lucky mascot, is set to cheer on England in the highly anticipated final against his South African girlfriend's national team on Saturday.



It's not known whether Chelsy will be joining her royal beau for the match in the Stade de France, although according to The Sun Harry has apparently given his other ticket away to his brother Prince William. The pretty Zimbabwean, who was formerly based in Cape Town, may well choose to support the South African side at her university digs in Leeds instead.



Chelsy has attended several sporting events with Harry in the past, including a cricket match in Antigua in April, although whether or not she's a rugby fan is unclear. Fellow royal girlfriend Kate Middleton clearly shares her Prince's enthusiasm for the game, attending the Six Nations with him back in February.



Despite her move to the UK last month to be closer to her beau, Chelsy has not seen as much of Harry as she might have hoped. He famously arrived late to collect her at the airport and has apparently only been up to Leeds to see her once. And for her part she seems to be steering clear of the London social scene of which they were once very much a part.