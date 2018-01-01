Jordanian queen keeps audience of 700 children entertained

Four children can be a handful for any mum, but Queen Rania proved herself to be more than up to the task of keeping some 700 kids amused on Wednesday afternoon. The high-profile Jordanian royal visited Amman's Children's Museum, of which she is chair of the board of trustees, to spend time with the underprivileged youngsters.



She had her youthful audience entranced as she read them the Arabic story of The Three Butterflies before joining in a singing session. And when a magician appeared, King Abdullah's wife willingly assisted in a couple of tricks. In the museum's art studio, meanwhile, children proudly showed her their paintings and she encouraged them to explore the museum's different exhibits to lean about the natural world, science and technology.



The first educational institute of its kind in Jordan, the museum project was initiated by the philanthropic queen who has always been especially hands-on in her commitment to children's education and well-being.