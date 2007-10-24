Princess Lalla Salma at her husband's side for state dinner

Moroccan Princess Lalla Salma took a further step back into the spotlight this week to join King Mohammed at a state dinner in the luxurious surroundings of Marrakech's Royal Palace. Looking a vision in a fuchsia kaftan which perfectly complemented her red tresses, the much-loved royal helped her husband recieve French President Nicolas Sarkozy during his three-day official visit to the country.



It has been a relatively low-key year for the 29-year-old, much of which she has spent with her children after the birth of her second child, Princess Lalla Kadija, in February. Her return to public duties was marked by a meeting with her good friend Queen Rania of Jordan this summer. The stylish duo, both highly educated and successful professionals before marrying their royal spouses, visited two Unicef-supported projects in Fez highlighting the country’s efforts in combating child labour, a cause close to the royal pals’ hearts.



Since she wed King Mohammed in 2002, the porcelain-skinned beauty - the first female member of the Moroccan royal family to have been publicly acknowledged and given a royal title - has played an important part in receiving foreign dignitaries and marking state occasions. Her increasingly high profile role is just one of her husband's efforts to modernise his country.