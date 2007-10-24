Princess Lalla Salma at her husband's side for state dinner

hellomagazineWeb
The 29-year-old Princess was with husband King Mohammed as he received the French President Nicolas Sarkozy to Morocco
Marrakech's lavish Royal Palace was the setting for the dinner, which was also attended by Mohammed's sister Princess Mariem
24 OCTOBER 2007
Moroccan Princess Lalla Salma took a further step back into the spotlight this week to join King Mohammed at a state dinner in the luxurious surroundings of Marrakech's Royal Palace. Looking a vision in a fuchsia kaftan which perfectly complemented her red tresses, the much-loved royal helped her husband recieve French President Nicolas Sarkozy during his three-day official visit to the country.
It has been a relatively low-key year for the 29-year-old, much of which she has spent with her children after the birth of her second child, Princess Lalla Kadija, in February. Her return to public duties was marked by a meeting with her good friend Queen Rania of Jordan this summer. The stylish duo, both highly educated and successful professionals before marrying their royal spouses, visited two Unicef-supported projects in Fez highlighting the country’s efforts in combating child labour, a cause close to the royal pals’ hearts.
Since she wed King Mohammed in 2002, the porcelain-skinned beauty - the first female member of the Moroccan royal family to have been publicly acknowledged and given a royal title - has played an important part in receiving foreign dignitaries and marking state occasions. Her increasingly high profile role is just one of her husband's efforts to modernise his country.
