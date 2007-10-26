Camilla's uber-elegant outfit puts another feather in her style hat

The Duchess of Cornwall has already firmly established a reputation for style, and the 60-year-old royal was looking more elegant than ever this week as she joined Prince Charles at an official event.



In a chocolate-brown coat accessorised with co-ordinating leopard-print pillar-box hat, trimmed gloves and clutch, the Duchess cut a striking figure as she arrived at London’s Parliament Square for the unveiling ceremony for a statue of former British prime minister David Lloyd George.



Once known for her country-comfortable wardrobe, Camilla has emerged as one of the front-runners in the royal style stakes since wedding her prince in April 2005. Walking down the aisle in a stunning Robinson Valentine gown and a Philip Treacy hat - two of the names that have become a staple of her increasingly stylish wardrobe - she immediately made fashion watchers sit up and take notice.



"The Duchess knows what she likes," says Antonia Robinson of the Robinson Valentine label. "It can't be too fussy. She likes something understated and well-tailored... Nothing too flouncy."