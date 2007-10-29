Happy memories for Louis and Tessy at baby Noah's baptism

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The young couple returned to the church where they tied the knot for the baptism of their second child, Noah Guillaume, brother to toddler Gabriel
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
At just five weeks old the little boy was the star of the royal show in his blue knitted cardigan
Photo: © Getty Images
29 OCTOBER 2007
Eighteen months after baptising their firstborn, Gabriel, and just over a year to the day since celebrating their wedding, Prince Louis of Luxembourg and his wife Tessy were back in the town of Gilsdorf marking another happy event.
This time the young couple, both 21, were christening Gabriel's younger brother, five-week-old Noah Guillaume, at the parish church just 25 miles north of Luxembourg.
The boys' grandparents, Louis' father Grand Duke Henri and his wife Maria Theresa, looked on proudly as Tessy showed off their second grandchild after Saturday's service.
And the newest royal, smart in a blue knitted cardigan and trousers, behaved angelically on his big day, even opening his eyes at one point to reveal perfect baby blues.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.