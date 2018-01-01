One of the new images captures the same mood of easy affection between the royal couple as that displayed in the photo above. Stamps bearing the shots will go on sale to mark the pair's diamond wedding anniversary on November 20 Photo: © British Monarchy Click on photo to enlarge

'Exquisite' snapshots bear witness to 60-year-long royal romance

2 NOVEMBER 2007



The enduring love shared by the Queen and Prince Philip during their six decades of marriage is celebrated in a series of intimate photographs to be released this month.



In one portrait the couple are pictured gazing into each other's eyes on a Buckingham Palace balcony. The Queen, elegant in a blue dress, pearls and a brooch, smiles up at her husband with easy affection.



The tender moment was captured by trusted royal photographer Lord Snowdon, for a special set of Royal Mail stamps which mark their 60th wedding anniversary on November 20.



Photos used for the stamps also include images of the pair which could have been taken from the family album, showing them as loving parents with their four children.



"The anniversary stamps are exquisite," said a Royal Mail spokesperson.