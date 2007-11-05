Gabriella acts as lucky charm for her dad's vintage car run

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The elegant royal joined her dad Prince Michael of Kent as he competed in the historic London to Brighton car run
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Dressed in period cap and goggles, the motoring enthusiast arrived at the Brighton finish behind the wheel of a 1901 Mors car
Photo: © Rex
5 NOVEMBER 2007
Fun-loving society girl Lady Gabriella Windsor was a high-spirited addition to the crew as her dad, Prince Michael of Kent, competed in the London to Brighton classic car race at the weekend. Father and daughter swept into the seaside town on a sunny but blustery afternoon aboard a 1901 Mors vehicle.
The royals were among around 500 enthusiasts, who set out from Hyde Park on Sunday to make the 60-mile trip in pre-1905 models.
Prince Michael – who's patron of the RAC foundation which promotes safe motoring - had entered into the spirit of the vintage car run by donning a pair of old-fashioned goggles and motoring hat.
Organised by the Royal Automobile Association, the event has been held annually since 1895 in celebration of the speed limit being raised from four miles per hour to 14.
That year an act was also passed abolishing the requirement for a man with a red flag to walk in front of vehicles to advise of their approach.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.