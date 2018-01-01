Kate Middleton's colleagues throw her a leaving party

Fashion chain Jigsaw's most famous employee has been given a friendly send-off as she explores new pastures. Kate Middleton, who began working for the firm as an accessories buyer in June 2005, quit her job after apparently telling friends she wanted "some time to herself". But before leaving the country on holiday, Prince William's girlfriend was treated to a low-key leaving do laid on for her at the company's Kew headquarters.



According to the Daily Mail it featured a smoked salmon and bruschetta finger buffet in the canteen, during which the pretty brunette was presented with an envelope of vouchers to spend at the high-street store. She then shared farewell drinks at the nearby Kew Gardens Hotel with work pals.



The 25-year-old, who worked a four-day week for the firm so she could spend more time with William, reportedly told her workmates that she's keen to pursue a career in photography and possibly open a gallery.



The History of Art graduate, who's been told her fashion job is still open to her if she wants to return, is believed to be interested in taking still-life and artistic pictures. An alternative career selling luxury yachts from an office next to Prince Charles' Clarence House is also apparently on the table.