Chelsy and Prince Harry's three-year romance in doubt

12 NOVEMBER 2007



The royal love affair that began in Africa between Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy three years ago has apparently come to an end. According to media reports over the weekend the couple split after the pretty Zimbabwean said she needed some "time out".



Despite moving to the UK so she could be nearer her boyfriend, Chelsy has not seen as much of Harry as she might have wished and found it hard to adjust to student life in Leeds away from her friends. She is said to be considering quitting her university law course and returning to South Africa, where she studied for an undergraduate degree.



The writing seemed to be on the wall when Chelsy appeared subdued and upset a fortnight ago after coming down to London to party with Harry and was said to be disappointed that her beau chose to go to France to watch the Rugby World Cup instead of celebrating her 22nd birthday with her.



But pals believe there is still hope for the pair to get back together just like Prince William and Kate Middleton did after their break-up earlier this year. "This is not an over-for-good situation," one of the postgraduate student's pals told the Mail On Sunday.



"Chelsy and Harry both love each other very much but Chelsy had a lot to come to terms with over recent months since moving to the UK and has not found the transition an easy one," added the source. "She feels she needs to carve an identity as her own person rather than as Prince Harry's girlfriend."



A friend of Harry's has also said that despite the "sticky patch" they are "still very much in love and hope (to) work things out." The 23-year-old prince was seen partying without Chelsy on Friday night at a London club, before returning to his Windsor barracks on Sunday for Remembrance Day.



Harry's friends say he is frustrated by the refusal of army bosses to send him to Afghanistan because of safety fears. It could mean that he, too, would return to Africa where he founded his charity Sentebale. The Sandhurst graduate has reportedly spoken about the possibility of continuing his charity work there as an alternative to the army.