Spain's Infanta Elena separates from husband by 'mutual agreement'

13 NOVEMBER 2007



Infanta Elena, the elder daughter of the King of Spain has separated from her husband, Jaime de Marichalar. The palace confirmed on Tuesday that the couple have taken the decision by "mutual agreement".



Though no reason was given for the separation, it was stressed that it is not necessarily a permanent arrangement.



The news comes 12 years after thousands gathered to watch the couple marry in Seville in March 1995. Their first child, Felipe Juan Froilan, was born two years later, followed by daughter Victoria Federica, in the autumn of 2000.



Their romance began after the pair met in Paris in 1987, where Elena was studying French literature and Jaime was working in a bank.