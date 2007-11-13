Princess Madeleine stunning at Big Apple charity gala

13 NOVEMBER 2007



Sweden's Princess Madeleine may not relish being in the spotlight – she famously fled London when she was a student after attracting too much media attention – but the spotlight certainly loves her. The 25-year-old Scandinavian beauty was belle of the ball in a flowing light grey gown and glam black wrap on Monday night as she joined her mother Queen Silvia at a New York benefit gala.



King Carl Gustaf's youngest child will no doubt have relished the chance to return to the Big Apple for the World Childhood Foundation event as she was based in the city for a six-month internment with UNICEF last year.



Currently continuing her studies in child psychology at the University of Stockholm, she seems keen to follow in her mother's philanthropic footsteps - presiding over Sweden's equivalent to the Make-a-Wish charity. She also helps out at the Stockholm headquarters for the World Childhood Foundation which was founded by Queen Silvia in 1999 and has since donated more than $30 million to help children at risk of exploitation around the world.