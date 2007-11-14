Busy Camilla goes from playing ping pong to pharaoh visit

14 NOVEMBER 2007



Prince Charles and Camilla were among the first people in the UK to see 3,000-year-old treasures this week, when they attended the official opening of an eagerly anticipated exhibition of Egyptian treasures in Greenwich.



The Prince and his wife were given a special guided tour of the Golden Age Of The Pharaohs expo at London's 02 centre - formerly the Millennium Dome - which is set to open to the public on November 15.



During their visit the royal couple viewed ancient Egyptian artifacts on display for the first time in over three decades. The items from tombs in Egypt's Valley Of The Kings include jewellery, games and furniture, as well as Tutankhamun's gold crown.



Her trip to the exhibition wasn't the day's only commitment for busy Camilla. Earlier in the day the Duchess paid a visit to a Berkshire high school where an 11-year-old pupil challenged her to a game of ping-pong. "It's been a few years since I've played," admitted Prince Charles' wife. Camilla was meeting children and staff at the school as the president of children's charity Barnado's - a role once fulfilled by Princess Diana.