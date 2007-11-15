Martha Louise's little princesses join her at book reading

As Norway's Princess Martha Louise took to the stage at a theatre in the west of the country to read from her fairytale book, there were two listeners who were paying extra special attention. At her feet, wrapped in a fluffy blanket and watching their mum with interest were daughters Maud Angelica, four, and two-year-old Leah Isadora.



The 36-year-old Scandinavian royal delivered an expressive read through of her self-penned story book, Why Kings And Queens Don't Wear Crowns, which is based on her grandfather King Olav. The illustrated work tells children how difficult it was to wear a crown during cross-country skiing and other typical Norwegian winter activities.



Being an author is just one of the career paths Martha Louise, who is fourth in line to the throne has explored. She initially trained as a physiotherapist, and this summer she founded Astarte Education, an establishment to help students harness the power of angels.