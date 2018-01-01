The royal couple are "thinking first and foremost about the welfare of their children" in the wake of their separation announcement. Infanta Elena was keeping things as normal as possible for the young royals on Wednesday when she picked up Felipe and Victoria from school Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Life goes on for Spanish princess after marriage split announcement

16 NOVEMBER 2007



Two days after the royal palace in Madrid announced Spain's Infanta Elena had separated from her businessman husband Jaime de Marichalar, King Juan Carlos' elder daughter has resumed her daily routine.



An official statement said the royal couple, whose separation has not been described as permanent, are said to be "thinking first and foremost about the welfare of their children". The princess, who's moved out of the marital home into a house in an upmarket area of Madrid, is clearly aiming to keep things as normal as possible for the couple's children as she picked up Felipe, nine, and seven-year-old Victoria from school on Wednesday.



While the children will be living with their 43-year-old mum, their new home is close to both the school they attend and their father's house - meaning dad will never be far away.



Elena and Jaime - who wed in 1995 after meeting eight years earlier in Paris - took the decision to separate "by mutual agreement".