Sought-after Beatrice hits two London parties in one night

19 NOVEMBER 2007



Fun-loving Princess Beatrice found herself double booked this week. It didn't pose a problem for the in-demand royal however - as she opted to attend 30th birthday bashes for cousin Peter Phillips' and Kate Moss' best pal Davinia Taylor's in the space of one night.



First up on the Princess' packed agenda was a royal affair in London's West End. Arriving at Peter's do with little sister, 17-year-old Eugenie, Beatrice joined the birthday boy and his fiancée Autumn Kelly for sushi in a swanky Piccadilly restaurant.



Also in attendance were Princes William and Harry, Kate Middleton, and Zara Phillips with her rugby star boyfriend Mike Tindall. The group then moved on for drinks in an upmarket members only club.



The uptown girl opted to leave the exclusive Mayfair bash early, however, and headed across town to Shoreditch where she joined the Primrose Hill set at actress Davinia's party. By the time she arrived at 1am, the party - which featured an impressive celebrity guest list including supermodels, Kate and Naomi Campbell, Kelly Osbourne, screen siren Sienna Miller and Mick's jewellery designer daughter Jade Jagger - was already in full swing.



And despite arriving alone, the popular 19-year-old wasn't by herself for long. Beatrice - who this year outranked the biggest names in showbiz in a magazine poll of the world's most eligible young ladies - met up with boyfriend, Dave Clark, 25, while she was there.