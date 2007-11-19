At the celebrations Albert was joined by a large gathering of Monegasque royals, but his girlfriend Charlene was conspicuous by her absence

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Saluting the assembled well-wishers with the 49-year-old prince was his sister Princess Stephanie (far right), his nieces Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra of Hanover and his nephew Pierre Casiraghi

Photo: © Getty Images