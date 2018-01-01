Royal romance reportedly back on as Harry and Chelsy reunite

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The couple, seen here at the Concert For Diana in the summer, are said to an item again after a two-week cooling off period called for by Chelsy
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photo to enlarge
20 NOVEMBER 2007
Prince Harry's efforts to win back Chelsy Davy have apparently paid off. The pretty Zimbabwean decided to give their love another go after a two-week phone and text campaign by the heartbroken royal begging her to reconsider.
According to newspaper reports the pair got back together during a two-hour heart-to-heart in a friend's London apartment over the weekend.
Their romance – which had remained rock solid for three years when they lived on different continents – reportedly ran into trouble because the Prince rarely made it up to his girlfriend's student digs in Leeds.
Friends predicted Harry would soon be back with the girl he describes as the love of his life, though, and he has now promised to be on best behaviour. "He apologised and promised to take their relationship seriously," said a pal.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.