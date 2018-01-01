Royal romance reportedly back on as Harry and Chelsy reunite

20 NOVEMBER 2007



Prince Harry's efforts to win back Chelsy Davy have apparently paid off. The pretty Zimbabwean decided to give their love another go after a two-week phone and text campaign by the heartbroken royal begging her to reconsider.



According to newspaper reports the pair got back together during a two-hour heart-to-heart in a friend's London apartment over the weekend.



Their romance – which had remained rock solid for three years when they lived on different continents – reportedly ran into trouble because the Prince rarely made it up to his girlfriend's student digs in Leeds.



Friends predicted Harry would soon be back with the girl he describes as the love of his life, though, and he has now promised to be on best behaviour. "He apologised and promised to take their relationship seriously," said a pal.