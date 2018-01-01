Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

The couple, seen here at the Concert For Diana in the summer, are said to an item again after a two-week cooling off period called for by Chelsy
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photo to enlarge

Royal romance reportedly back on as Harry and Chelsy reunite

20 NOVEMBER 2007

Prince Harry's efforts to win back Chelsy Davy have apparently paid off. The pretty Zimbabwean decided to give their love another go after a two-week phone and text campaign by the heartbroken royal begging her to reconsider.

According to newspaper reports the pair got back together during a two-hour heart-to-heart in a friend's London apartment over the weekend.

Their romance – which had remained rock solid for three years when they lived on different continents – reportedly ran into trouble because the Prince rarely made it up to his girlfriend's student digs in Leeds.

Friends predicted Harry would soon be back with the girl he describes as the love of his life, though, and he has now promised to be on best behaviour. "He apologised and promised to take their relationship seriously," said a pal.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button