It was the Duke of Edinburgh's idea to visit the island on the day of the actual anniversary itself. The couple were welcomed to Malta by its prime minister, Lawrence Gonzi
Photo: © AFP
Revisiting the isle where she lived a relatively normal life as a young navy wife was clearly a very special experience for the Queen
Photo: © AFP
21 NOVEMBER 2007
The Queen and Prince Philip continued their 60th anniversary celebrations by jetting out to Malta, the island where they enjoyed two blissful years as young newlyweds, away from the restrictions of royal life.
Dressed in a pale pink Stuart Parvin outfit for the trip down memory lane and with her face wreathed in smiles, it was obvious the monarch was recalling happy times shared with her new husband at the start of their six decade-long romance.
Despite their trip being billed as a private visit, the Queen and her husband staged a brief walkabout in the streets of the capital Valletta, which was decked out in British and Maltese flags.
And, just as they'd done back home in England, the royal pair shared the festivities with ordinary married couples, meeting newlyweds and others marking their diamond anniversaries.
