Joachim's fiancée Marie gets to know her future in-laws

22 NOVEMBER 2007



As she prepares herself for the new royal life that lies ahead of her when she weds Denmark's Prince Joachim next spring, there's one point on which Marie Cavalier will almost certainly not have to worry. When it comes to being welcomed into the family, the pretty brunette is already very much at the centre of the fold.



Marie and Joachim joined his brother Prince Frederik and wife Crown Princess Mary, for an intimate break at Schackenborg Castle this week, where her financé runs a farm.



The South Denmark residence has just been announced as the location for the private ceremony, when the couple tie the knot on May 24 next year.



Judging by the happy scenes at the countryside retreat, with Joachim's sons, Nikolai, eight, and Felix, five, on hand, Marie is a big hit with her future in-laws.



And the feeling is mutual. "I actually found people who are warm, welcoming and kind," the 31-year-old told HELLO!, speaking about her impressions of Joachim's relatives. "His family were all real, warm, straightforward human beings."