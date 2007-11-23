Camilla and Charles bring smiles on visit to Kampala

hellomagazineWeb
Smiles greet Camilla as she meets locals during the royal couple's visit to one of the poorest areas of Kampala
Surrounded by Union Flags, Prince Charles shares a joke with a local during his trip to the Ugandan capital
The Duchess shows she's a dab-hand at gardening as she helps plant a tree in honour of the visit
23 NOVEMBER 2007
The Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, brought a ray of sunshine with them as they toured one of the poorest districts in the Ugandan capital of Kampala at the start of their visit to the African country.
The couple were greeted with smiles everywhere they went as they witnessed the work of charity-backed aid projects ahead of the Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting, opened by Prince Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth.
Quickly earning a reputation for being just as green-fingered as her husband, Camilla got to work digging a plot for a new tree planted in honour of their visit. Charles, meanwhile, met youngsters from the Kampala Kids' League, which promotes sporting skills and team spirit, and dropped into a local store.
"I am very happy, very proud. I have never had a prince in here before," said the store's delighted owner, Maureen Kanjeyo.
After the three-day visit, Charles and Camilla head to Turkey, where the theme of their trip will include sustainable development, youth opportunity, environmental protection and inter-faith dialogue.
