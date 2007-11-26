Camilla and Charles become king and queen of the Nile

26 NOVEMBER 2007



When Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall moved on to Turkey on Sunday, they left behind them in Uganda a favourable impression that will linger for some time to come after attending last week's Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.



Camilla, in particular, proved what a graceful and natural public figure she's become. On Saturday, she delighted locals with her enthusiasm for the scenic country when the royal couple took an exhilarating river-boat tour across the source of the Nile.



"We have only got four-and-a-half thousand miles until we get to the other end (of the Nile)," quipped the Duchess to onlookers. "See you on the other side."



Her sparkling appearance at the formal dinners has also been the talk of the summit. The Duchess looked every inch the consort of a future king when she stepped out to one state banquet in a shimmering aqua dress. The 60-year-old royal complemented the stunning ensemble with a tiara and a five-strand string of diamonds loaned to her by the Queen and last worn by the late Queen Mother.



Camilla's carefully put-together look is a measure of the importance placed on the tour, which represented the first time in decades the Queen and her heir have been in the same country on an overseas visit at the same time.