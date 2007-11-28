Oprah and Barbra give star backing to Presidential hopefuls

Two of the entertainment industry's most powerful luminaries have thrown their support behind rival US presidential candidates this week. A day after Oprah Winfrey publicly backed Democratic candidate Barack Obama, Barbra Streisand announced she was endorsing Hillary Clinton's campaign to be the country's first female president.



Talk show queen Oprah, who has already helped raise $3 million for Barack Obama's White House bid, has admitted she was worried about losing fans by announcing her political preferences. "(I thought) what is the cost to me for doing it? Am I going to lose viewers?" she told an American newspaper. "I made the decision that I have the right to do it as an American citizen. But I will not use my platform. I can use my own personal voice. I know him well enough to believe in his moral authority. And that is the number one reason why I am supporting him."



Oscar winner Barbra gave all three Democratic hopefuls – Barack, Hillary and John Edwards – financial backing last month, but she has finally singled out one candidate. The Funny Girl star has joined director Steven Spielberg in promoting the former First Lady. "Madame President of the United States… it's an extraordinary thought," said the 65-year-old in a press statement. "Hillary Clinton has already proven to a generation of women that there are no limits for success."



The current Democratic front-runner in the November 2008 presidential race says she is honoured by the singer's support. "Barbra has used her immense talent to be an advocate for truth, justice, and fairness, and I deeply appreciate her confidence in my candidacy as we work together to change the direction of our nation."