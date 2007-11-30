Queen Elizabeth right on trend in the festive season's hottest hue

30 NOVEMBER 2007



Not only is purple the traditional colour for royalty, it's also the 'it' colour this season, enlivening the traditional winter palette of greys and blacks. And who better to show off the regal hue of the moment than Queen Elizabeth herself? The on-trend monarch captured fashion's current love affair with all things purple during a visit to Milton Keynes on Thursday.



She wore a deep purple coat with a glittering diamond bow brooch on the lapel and accessorised with a matching hat bearing a flourish of contrasting black feathers. The 81-year-old royal was accompanied by Prince Phillip, looking sprightly as ever at 86, on the visit to help the town celebrate its 40th birthday.



More than 1,500 residents lined the shopping area to greet the royal guests on their first visit in 15 years. And the Queen was given so many bouquets during the walkabout her aides struggled to carry them.



Next up for the busy couple, who recently returned from Uganda, is the Royal Variety Performance on Monday when they will be entertained by a host of artists including Katherine Jenkins, Seal, James Blunt and Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts.