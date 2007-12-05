Rarely seen items from Charles' childhood to go on display

The happy young chap pictured heading off to school in his smart uniform could be any Fifties youngster. In fact the charming black and white image shows the nine-year-old Prince Charles marking a momentous step on the road to his royal destiny.



He had just been created the Prince of Wales by his mother, the Queen - although it was to be another 11 years before his investiture.



The shot is among rarely seen family pictures and souvenirs which will go on public display next May to celebrate the Prince's 60th birthday on November 14. The Windsor Castle Exhibition gives an unprecedented insight into the life of the man born to be king.



It includes his history notebook, with doodles on the cover, and childish drawings of the Battle of Hastings. On show, too, is his geometry set, containing a ruler with P Charles scratched on it.



Photos feature of Charles playing with his little sister Anne under the watchful eye of their mum. There are also later images of him with Diana, and others with Camilla, as well as snaps taken with Harry and William.