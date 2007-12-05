hellomagazineWeb
The Princess Royal mingled with a host of UK talent at a gala event during which specially-designed Christmas trees were auctioned to raise funds for Save the Children, the charity of which she is president
Also lending her support to the Natural History Museum event was Absolutely Fabulous actress Joanna Lumley
5 DECEMBER 2007
With Christmas just weeks away UK celebs from the worlds of TV, radio, and sport were getting in the festive spirit on Tuesday as they attended a charity auction of some very special Christmas trees.
Radio Two DJ Chris Evans and his new wife Natasha Shishmanian, Absolutely Fabulous actress Joanna Lumley and Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis were just some of the famous faces at the Festival Of Trees Gala Dinner at London's Natural History Museum. The annual event, which raises money for Save The Children, also received royal support in the form of Princess Anne, who is president of the charity.
Up for grabs at the event were a selection of bespoke trees designed by the likes of Sophie Conran, Marks and Spencer and and Everton Football Club. The spectacular creations – which were claimed by the highest bidder on the night - came fully adorned with luxury gifts.
