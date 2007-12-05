Gal pal princesses make artful statement with matching looks

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Promoting an exhibition on paintings from their two countries, Maxima and Mathilde seemed to have cleverly coordinated their chic monochrome outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The ladies were obviously relishing the chance to spend some time together, laughing when they came face-to-face with their portraits
Photo: © Getty Images
The two royal mums had no difficulty in making the young children invited to meet them feel at ease
Photo: © Getty Images
5 DECEMBER 2007
Being great friends, The Netherlands' Crown Princess Maxima and her Belgian counterpart Mathilde are bound to share similar tastes.
At the opening of an art exhibition in The Hague this week, the two ladies - who are regarded as among Europe's most elegant royal consorts - showed just how in sync they are sartorially, stepping out in matching houndstooth coats.
Maxima's version, which she wore over a classic black number, had on-trend, three-quarter-length sleeves, while her friend's more voluminous choice was the perfect cover-up to accommodate a growing bump. Mathilde is expecting her fourth child in the spring.
The pals' co-ordinated look lent an appropriately harmonious note to Tuesday's event, as did their obvious enjoyment of the outing - and each other's company.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.