Gal pal princesses make artful statement with matching looks

Promoting an exhibition on paintings from their two countries, Maxima and Mathilde seemed to have cleverly coordinated their chic monochrome outfits

Photo: © Getty Images

The ladies were obviously relishing the chance to spend some time together, laughing when they came face-to-face with their portraits

The two royal mums had no difficulty in making the young children invited to meet them feel at ease

