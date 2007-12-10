Constantine joins Charles and Camilla for service at Sandringham

10 DECEMBER 2007



Ex-King Constantine of Greece joined his second cousin Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at a pre-Christmas church service on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Sunday. The former monarch, who lives in exile in London, is close to Charles and is godfather to his elder son Prince William.



Constantine, 67, and the heir to the British throne are related through their grandfathers – King Constantine I of Greece and the Duke of Edinburgh's father Prince Andrew of Greece - who were brothers. The trio met members of the public after leaving a service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene, with Camilla receiving a posy from one little girl who'd waited outside for a glimpse of the royal party.



Charles and Camilla will be back at the Norfolk estate – one of the Queen's several official residences - for the traditional Christmas and New Year celebrations.



Before they can settle down to enjoy the seasonal break, however, they have packed official agendas to attend to. On Monday Camilla was due to step into a role usually reserved for the Queen, when she names the new Cunard liner The Queen Victoria in Southampton.