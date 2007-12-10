This sparkling appearance at a Commonwealth dinner in Uganda is typical of the Queen's subtle style transformation in recent years

Stunning ensembles such as this diamond-themed look for the monarch's 60th wedding anniversary service are put together by her trusted personal assistant Angela Kelly

The Liverpudlian aide is at her side both at home and on official tours, such as 2002's state visit to Jamaica, during which she charmed onlookers with this striking outfit

