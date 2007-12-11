hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The princess, who is second in line to the Dutch throne, was enveloped in a loving hug by her proud mum as she prepared to start her first day at school
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos for gallery
Crown Prince Willem-Alexander also gave his eldest daughter a comforting squeeze
Photo: © AFP
11 DECEMBER 2007
Taking a child on their first day of school is an emotional event for any parent. So it was no surprise to see Crown Princess Maxima of the Netherlands showering her eldest daughter Princess Amalia with kisses and hugs as she prepared to leave her at the Bloekamp school near their home in Wassenaar, an affluent suburb of The Hague. Amalia's father Crown Prince Willem-Alexander also made sure their little girl had a proper send-off, giving her an encouraging hug.
As for the royal four-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last Friday, she seemed to be taking it all in her stride – smiling broadly as reporters captured the moment.
Like her grandmother Queen Beatrix before her, Amalia is attending an ordinary pre school. The monarch was the first in her family to attend a regular school after her own mother decided she shouldn't miss out on all the fun of growing up and making friends like everyone else.
Amalia, who already speaks Dutch, Spanish and a little English, is joining class 1B, where the motto is 'be nice to everyone and they will be nice to you'. She will be joining her sisters Alexia, two, eight-month-old Ariane and her parents for the Christmas holidays in Maxima's native Argentina.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.