"This comes with all the love in the world and as always a million heart-felt thanks at bringing such joy into this particular chick's life," Diana wrote on August 6, 1997, in a note thanking Dodi for a six-day holiday on his yacht
Photo: © Rex
The revealing documents surfaced during the cross-examination of Diana's close friend Rosa Monckton - pictured arriving at the inquest with husband Dominic Lawson - who broke down in tears when she was questioned by Mohamed Al Fayed's lawyer
Photo: © AFP
14 DECEMBER 2007
The special significance of Dodi Al Fayed in Princess Diana's life was revealed on Friday as intimate letters she wrote to him were presented at the inquest into the couple's deaths.
"This comes with all the love in the world and as always a million heart-felt thanks at bringing such joy into this particular chick's life," she wrote on August 6, 1997, in a note thanking Dodi for a six-day holiday on his yacht.
Another missive, composed on August 13, just weeks before the couple's fatal accident, was written to accompany a special gift the Princess gave to Dodi. Treasured cufflinks which belonged to her late father, Earl Spencer.
"Darling Dodi, these cufflinks were the very last gift that I received from the man I loved most in the world, my father," she said. "They are given to you as I know how much joy it would give him to know they were in such safe and special hands. Fondest love, from Diana."
The revealing documents were produced during the cross-examination of Diana's close friend Rosa Monckton, who broke down in tears while being questioned by a lawyer representing Dodi's father, Mohamed Al Fayed. On Thursday Ms Monckton dismissed the theory that an engagement was imminent for the couple, saying Dodi was a "distraction" from the sadness caused by the break up with Diana's previous companion, heart surgeon Hasnat Khan.
