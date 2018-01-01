Lady Annabel Goldsmith, seen here with Diana in 1989, spoke to the Princess the week before she passed away. In their phone conversation, her friend said she was having a wonderful time with Dodi, but ruled out an engagement Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

The Princess was having fun but didn't intend to wed says close friend

18 DECEMBER 2007



Princess Diana was not planning to wed Dodi Fayed at the time of her death the inquest into the fatal Paris crash has heard.



Lady Annabel Goldsmith, one of the Princess' closest confidantes, told jurors that in a phone conversation a week before her accident Diana said she needed a second marriage "like a rash on her face".



The socialite, who is the mother of Jemima Khan, remembered the words, which she described as "very Diana-ish", because they were the last she ever heard from her friend.



She took the comment to mean the Princess was not on the verge of a permanent commitment to her lover, as Dodi's family have claimed.



Diana did, however, confide she was having a "wonderful" time on a Mediterranean holiday with her companion and "had never been so spoiled".