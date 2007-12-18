Royalty and statesmen

Although yet to be named, the couple's second child who weighed in at 6lb 2oz, will be known as Viscount Severn. Above: Edward and Sophie pictured leaving hospital after the birth of their daughter Lady Louise
Speaking outside the hospital, his proud dad said: "You've got to get to know the small person who's just come into the world before you pick a name"
Edward and Sophie thrilled after welcoming son on Monday

18 DECEMBER 2007

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are celebrating the birth of their longed-for second child – a baby boy, who weighed in at 6lb 2oz.

Speaking outside Surrey's Frimley Park NHS Hospital, where his wife gave birth on Monday, Prince Edward said the couple were "absolutely thrilled".

The baby, who will be known as Viscount Severn, has not yet been named because, as Edward explained: "You've got to get to know the small person who's just come into the world before you pick a name."

