Royalty and statesmen

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Mr Sarkozy, seen here publicising green issues on a visit to a ranch in southern France on Tuesday, is said to be so taken with his Italian model love he has already proposed
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

Dark-haired, blue-eyed Carla, who in her fashion heyday earned $7.5 million a year, has been dating the French premier for the past month
Photo: © Getty Images

French president's whirlwind courtship may lead to engagement

19 DECEMBER 2007

Two months after the end of his marriage the newly-divorced French president Nicolas Sarkozy is already giving serious thought to installing another First Lady in the Elysee Palace.

The mother of his current companion, model-turned-singer Carla Bruni told an Italian newspaper the 52-year-old premier had popped the question and asked her daughter for reply by New Year's Day.

In the interview with La Stampa Marisa Bruni Tedeschi spoke of her happiness at seeing 39-year-old Carla "so radiant and in love". She declined to give any more details, saying: "We mamas always end up gossiping too much."

Her daughter - who had relationships with rockersEric Clapton and Mick Jagger in the Eighties - first met Mr Sarkozy at a dinner in the grounds of the chateau of Versailles last month.

Their liaison became public when the couple were spotted at Disneyland with their two sons from previous relationships.

Carla was accompanied by Aurelien, her six-year-old child with a well-known French philosopher, while the president took along Louis, ten, the from his marriage to second wife Cecilia.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button