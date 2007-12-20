Proud parents Sophie and Edward take their son home for Christmas

20 DECEMBER 2007



There will be a very special addition to the royal family's traditional Sandringham Christmas celebrations this year. The Earl and Countess of Wessex's new baby is expected to be the guest of honour at the festivities, after his parents took him home to their Bagshot Park residence on Thursday.



The couple proudly showed off the little boy to crowds of assembled well-wishers who had gathered to get a first glimpse as the trio left Surrey's Frimley Park Hospital. He was delivered by Caesarean section at the NHS facility on Monday.



They have yet to decide on a name for the child, who will be known as Viscount Severn, saying they would rather get to know him before they make a decision.



"He is the perfect Christmas present," says a spokesperson for Sophie and Prince Edward of the youngster. "Sophie is very, very happy. She has been full of big smiles and is very bubbly."