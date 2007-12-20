Monaco royals delight kids with gift-giving treat

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Prince Albert and his sister got into the holiday spirit by throwing a fancy dress party for local children
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Princess Stephanie thrilled their young guests by helping Santa with his duties
Photo: © Getty Images
20 DECEMBER 2007
A group of lucky children in Monaco had an unforgettable holiday experience when Santa Claus dropped into the royal palace to make his deliveries.
In a long-held festive tradition the Monegasque ruler Prince Albert and his sister Princess Stephanie had turned the family's official residence into a giant present-giving arena.
There were enthusiastic scenes as the little ones, eyes wide as saucers, received their gifts, which were rather more substantial than ordinary stocking-fillers. Among the surprises when the wrapping paper was ripped off were toy helicopters, pirate ships and trucks.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.