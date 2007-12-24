Modern monarch's Christmas speech broadcast over Internet

hellomagazineWeb
To mark the 50th anniversary of her first televised festive address, the Queen will broadcast the message over the internet for the first time ever. The landmark speech – during which she is seen standing in front of a TV showing the 1957 message – will go out at 3pm on Christmas day
Photo: © PA
The 81-year-old monarch has launched her own page on video sharing website YouTube entitled The Royal Channel.
24 DECEMBER 2007
It's been 50 years since the Queen embraced the new technology of television to make her Christmas address to the nation. Now the thoroughly modern monarch is making history once more – stepping into cyberspace to reach even more people with her annual message.
The 81-year-old monarch – who first used a personal computer two years ago - has launched her own channel on video sharing website YouTube especially for this year’s traditional address. The Royal Channel will feature the speech at 3pm on Christmas day, the same time as it goes out on radio and TV.
"Her Majesty always keeps abreast of new ways of communicating," says a Palace spokesperson. "This will make the Christmas message more accessible to younger people and those in other countries."
As well as the traditional speech, during which her majesty is seen in Buckingham Palace standing in front of a TV showing the historic 1957 address, the channel also features footage from her reign. Among the attractions to visitors to the site are videos of garden parties and state visits as well as a feature on a day in the life of Prince Charles.
The Royal Channel can be viewed at www.youtube.com/theroyalchannel and the Queen's Christmas message can also be downloaded as a podcast from www.royal.gov.uk
