Carrying younger daughter Sacha, the father of two greets supporters during a rally on the night of the poll in which he ended up leading the Democratic candidate field - leaving former First Lady Hillary Clinton in third place

Photo: © AFP

Click on photos to enlarge

The former First Lady, whose lagging postion came as something of a surprise to political pundits, pauses to refuel at an Iowa eatery with husband Bill and daughter Chelsea

Photo: © AFP